Ryan Giggs hails Liam Miller and Cork’s other United stars

By Micheal Moynihan

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs paid tribute to Liam Miller ahead of yesterday’s tribute game, describing the Cork native as “a quiet lad but talented”.

“Liam was a good player, he had a good career at Celtic and then came down to us at United,” said Giggs.

“A quiet lad but talented - as the others have said, this is a great occasion for his family and it shows how football comes together at a time like this. We’re all looking forward to what should be a great occasion.”

Pressed for an opinion on who the best player is now among his contemporaries, Giggs was diplomatic.

“I don’t know, we’ve all changed shapes and sizes over the last few years,” said the Welsh manager.

“But you see that there are certain things you don’t lose. There’s still talent. We may not be able to get up the field as quick . . . maybe I’ll tell who’s the best after the game.”

Promising to take a penalty if his side were 3-0 up, Giggs paid tribute to another Corkman who lined out for Manchester United, Denis Irwin.

Giggs pointed out that Irwin’s support had been crucial for him starting off at Old Trafford: “Especially for me, early in my career as a young left-winger, to have Denis, with the experience he had behind me.

“He was just a brilliant footballer - so consistent, and had that little bit extra, too. It was always a good dressing-room to come into, it was competitive and you had to raise your standards quickly, but it was good to come into, whether you were talking to Roy (Keane), who was very vocal, or Paul Scholes, who led by example.

“There were different people to look up to, whether they were in your position or people you connected with.”

Ryan Giggs with Aaron O’Loughlin, Waterford at the Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Yesterday’s tribute game made everyone “appreciate” their own position in life, he said.

“To do something you’d have done anyway as a job, you know you’re fortunate. You see ex-teammates with bad injuries who’ve had to retire early, and worse, it’s at moments like this you appreciate how lucky you are.

“I think everyone shares that emotion.”