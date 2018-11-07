Home»Sport

Russian security agency claims drone attacks thwarted at World Cup

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 10:34 AM

Russia’s security service has said it thwarted attempted drone attacks at this year’s World Cup.

Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, says his officers “took measures to detect and foil attempts by terrorists to use drones during the preparation and hosting of various major political and sports events, most of all during the soccer World Cup”.

Mr Bortnikov gave no further details in comments reported by the Tass state news agency.

The Russian security service claimed it foiled terror attacks (Mike Egerton/PA)

Russia used thousands of police officers and cutting-edge surveillance technology to guard the World Cup.

However, four Pussy Riot protesters managed to run onto the field during the final, which saw France defeat Croatia 4-2.

In April, Russia said “extremists” and nationalist football hooligans had planned to attack World Cup events in the city of Samara, but were foiled.

- Press Association


