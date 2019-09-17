News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Russian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault case

Russian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault case
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 05:48 PM

Two Russian national team footballers have been released from prison after a court granted them parole – and one already has a new contract.

Zenit St Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev were arrested last October after being accused of attacking three men in central Moscow during a night out after a game.

Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while Mamayev was given 17 months, although both sentences were reduced due to time spent in pre-trial detention.

A court ruled on September 6 to grant them parole. Under Russian regulations, the decision took effect after 10 days to give prosecutors time to appeal, which they chose not to do.

Zenit chief executive Alexander Medvedev told the state Tass news agency that the club had signed a contract with Kokorin through to the end of the season.

Krasnodar has tried to have its contract with Mamaev annulled.

Kokorin has played 48 times for Russia, while Mamayev made 15 international appearances from 2010-16.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Wales' Rob Howley sent home after alleged breach of betting regulations

More on this topic

Tuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real MadridTuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real Madrid

Pochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against OlympiacosPochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against Olympiacos

Giants of football set out on long road to gloryGiants of football set out on long road to glory

Arsenal were lucky not to lose at Watford – Bernd LenoArsenal were lucky not to lose at Watford – Bernd Leno


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Alexander KokorinPavel MamayevTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coachFormer Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

England cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedyEngland cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedy

World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar DonestskThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donestsk


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »