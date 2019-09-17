Russian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault case

Two Russian national team footballers have been released from prison after a court granted them parole – and one already has a new contract.

Zenit St Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev were arrested last October after being accused of attacking three men in central Moscow during a night out after a game.

Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while Mamayev was given 17 months, although both sentences were reduced due to time spent in pre-trial detention.

A court ruled on September 6 to grant them parole. Under Russian regulations, the decision took effect after 10 days to give prosecutors time to appeal, which they chose not to do.

Zenit chief executive Alexander Medvedev told the state Tass news agency that the club had signed a contract with Kokorin through to the end of the season.

Krasnodar has tried to have its contract with Mamaev annulled.

Kokorin has played 48 times for Russia, while Mamayev made 15 international appearances from 2010-16.

