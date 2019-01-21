Runaway leaders Juventus can still get better, warns Emre Can

Emre Can has fired an ominous warning shot to Juventus’ rivals that the runaway Serie A leaders still expect big improvements.

Juventus restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Italian table with a routine 3-0 home win over Chievo.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but Juve still coasted to victory, with Can claiming his first goal for the Bianconeri following his summer switch from Liverpool.

“We want to play good football and we did that today,” Can told Sky Sport Italia.

“We can improve in a lot of areas – like when we press high and when we have the ball.

“We train hard every day and there’s still plenty of room for improvement.”

Can capped a hugely impressive 28-pass Juventus move with an inch-perfect finish for his first goal at the Italian giants.

Paulo Dybala’s fine through-ball teed up the opening, and Can conjured a two-touch finish to floor the struggling visitors.

Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani claimed Juve’s other goals in a comfortable victory, with the sole blot on the copy book Ronaldo’s missed penalty.

Juventus sit nine points clear of second-placed Napoli, having extended their unbeaten start to the league campaign to 20 matches, comprising 18 wins and two draws.

Juve powered through the 2011/12 campaign unbeaten to kick-start their current record-breaking run of seven consecutive Serie A titles.

And on this evidence Ronaldo and company have the potency to repeat that feat.

“We scored three goals and we’re very happy about that, although we had the chances to score more. The main thing was we won the game,” said Can.

“We moved the ball from right to left, forward and backward, and then we scored. That’s what we have to do.”

