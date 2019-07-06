News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ruben Loftus-Cheek agrees new contract with Chelsea

Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 03:08 PM

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has agreed a contract extension with Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until at least 2024, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old, who is currently recovering from an Achilles injury, made an impression in the first team during the final few months of Maurizio Sarri’s reign.

Loftus-Cheek told Chelsea’s official website: “I’m really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years.

“It’s the place where I’ve grown up playing and hopefully I’ll be playing here for a lot longer.”

Loftus-Cheek first joined the club as an under-eight and progressed through the youth ranks to the first team, for whom he has made 72 appearances.

View this post on Instagram

👀🤝✅ @chelseafc

A post shared by Ruben loftus-cheek (@rubey_lcheek) on

An important loan spell at Crystal Palace gave the midfielder valuable top-level experience and coincided with his first full England call-up against Germany in November 2017.

He added: “At eight or nine years old, of course you never think you’ll be here for so long because you just want to enjoy yourself and play with your friends.

“When I look back and see how the hard work has paid off, it’s a good feeling. That only makes me want to work harder to achieve more in the future.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently recovering from injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently recovering from injury (Nick Potts/PA)

“I hope to win a lot more trophies with the team and personally it’s just about trying to do as well as I can and work hard to be a key player for Chelsea.”

The signing of Loftus-Cheek represents another significant move from new boss Frank Lampard, who has also allowed striker Alvaro Morata to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We see Ruben as an important part of the squad for many years to come and we are very pleased he also considers his future to be with Chelsea.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chelsea to let Alvaro Morata join Atletico at end of loan spell in Madrid

Lampard confirmed as Chelsea boss

Chelsea agree permanent signing of midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea close in on Mateo Kovacic capture

Frank LampardRuben Loftus-CheekPremier LeagueChelseasoccerfootballTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Chelsea to let Alvaro Morata join Atletico at end of loan spell in Madrid

Casemiro backs Brazil coach Tite ahead of Copa America final

Waterford's Robin Dawson uses knowledge of the course to get within two shots of Irish Open lead

Quartet of Twins record homers while Padres play through quake to record win over Dodgers


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: Sunny apricots are in season

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: Harissa and Goat’s Cheese Buns

The Menu: The latest food news from around Ireland

The Currabinny cooks whip up delicious tomato recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »