Roy Keane set to join Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 10:12 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Roy Keane looks set to be confirmed as Martin O'Neill's assistant manager at Nottingham Forest today.

Keane is reportedly at the training ground this morning ahead of an announcement later today.

Keane has been contemplating an offer since O'Neill was named as Aitor Karanka's successor two weeks ago.

Keane watched Forest's 3-1 win at home to Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

The Corkman spent three years as a player at Nottingham Forest from 1990 until his move to Manchester United in 1993.

O'Neill and Keane spent five years working together with the Republic of Ireland before leaving by "mutual agreement" last November.


Roy KeaneMartin O'NeillCorkNottingham Forest

