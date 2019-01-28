NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Roy Keane back at Forest and reunited with Martin O’Neill

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 02:05 PM

Roy Keane will once again link up with Martin O’Neill to become Nottingham Forest assistant manager, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 47-year-old was part of O’Neill’s backroom staff during their five-year spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2018.

Keane, like O’Neill, is a favourite at the City Ground after making over 100 appearances for the club between 1990 and 1993 before moving to Manchester United, where he went on to win seven Premier League titles.

It was widely expected that Keane would join as assistant to O’Neill, who became the club’s 11th full-time boss since 2011 on January 15, and Forest confirmed his arrival on Monday.

A statement read: “Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm that former Red Roy Keane has returned to the club as assistant manager.

“Keane, who started his professional football career with the Reds in 1990 and went on to make over 100 appearances in the Garibaldi, joins Martin O’Neill’s backroom staff with immediate effect.”

There had been rumours of Keane returning to management after he and O’Neill left their roles with Ireland in November.

The former Forest midfielder guided Sunderland back to the Premier League during his first season in charge at the Stadium of Light in 2006 before resigning in December 2008 and went on to manage Ipswich from 2009 to 2011.

- Press Association


