NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Roy Hodgson satisfied as Wayne Hennessey cleared by FA

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson always believed Wayne Hennessey was innocent of making an alleged racist gesture during a club meal but felt the Football Association had a right to investigate.

Hennessey, 32, denied making the gesture in a picture posted on Instagram by his German team-mate Max Meyer as the players celebrated their FA Cup win against Grimsby in January.

The Wales international claimed in a post on Twitter that he was calling out to the person taking the photograph with any resemblance “absolutely coincidental”, and requested a personal hearing.

Following a lengthy process – which had also seen Hennessey facing a possible sanction for an ‘aggravated breach’ as it included “reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief” – an independent regulatory commission found the charge to be not proven.

Former England boss Hodgson welcomed both the final outcome and the due diligence of the governing body in taking the matter so seriously.

“We always believed 100 per cent in his innocence, I have said that on several occasions, but I also understand when there is an incident which needs investigation, I am fully behind the FA taking up that investigation,” Hodgson said.

“I can only congratulate them on this instance of the thoroughness of the investigation. I believe it was eight hours yesterday that Wayne and the people there were arguing the case.

READ MORE

Wayne Hennessey cleared by FA of making racist gesture

“I am very happy that after that very thorough investigation he has been cleared of charges because I always believed he would be innocent of those charges.

“I have no change in my attitude in that respect, but I think that going through the process, the FA have come out of it well.

I can only congratulate them on this instance of the thoroughness of the investigation.

“They have shown that in an incident like this, which raises doubts, they are prepared to research it, take it as far as it needs taking, and then luckily for us the verdict has been that he is innocent as we have believed all along,” Hodgson added at a press conference broadcast by the club.

Hennessey had earlier given his reaction following Friday’s announcement.

“I’m delighted that the FA have found me not guilty of this charge,” he said on the club’s official website.

“This was a genuinely innocent moment, which appeared to be something completely different when captured on camera.

“I want to state for the record that I abhor all forms of racism, fascism, anti-semitism or discrimination of any kind.”

Hennessey has seen his place in the Palace starting XI taken by Vicente Guaita after he was sidelined through injury following the Premier League win at Burnley on March 2.

Vicente Guaita has found himself the Palace number one in recent weeks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 32-year-old, though, did feature for Wales during the international break.

Palace are away at Newcastle on Saturday and Hodgson expects a response from the midweek home defeat at Tottenham to keep themselves ahead in the fight for survival.

“We don’t take anything lightly going into these last six games,” the Eagles boss said.

“We realise we have got to be fighting and battling and doing all the things we need to do to get points on the board.”

READ MORE

Players ready to follow Rose and take stronger steps in racism fight – Townsend

- Press Association

More on this topic

Juventus boss Allegri feels Bonucci ‘expressed himself badly’ in racism row

Players ready to follow Rose and take stronger steps in racism fight – Townsend

Wayne Hennessey cleared by FA of making racist gesture

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini defends Moise Kean’s celebration at Cagliari

KEYWORDS

footballRoy HodgsonWayne HennesseyPremier LeagueCrystal Palace

More in this Section

Loftus-Cheek believes Chelsea must win remaining games to claim top four spot

Munster name team for final home game in Cork

Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard both charged by SFA following Old Firm derby

Ulster announce team for Pro14 Glasgow clash


Lifestyle

Find out why London is one magical city for a family holiday

Buying a dishwasher? Here are some tips on cleaning up on efficient and new features

Mrs Hinch and Zoella: how internet influencers shot to literary stardom – with a very outdated view of women

How carnival beats the drum for tolerance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »