News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Roy Hodgson not a fan of referees using pitchside VAR monitors

Roy Hodgson not a fan of referees using pitchside VAR monitors
By Press Association
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 06:07 PM

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was not surprised to see the pitchside monitor used during their 1-0 defeat to Derby in the FA Cup but is unsure if he wants it to become a regular occurrence in the Premier League.

Ex-loanee Chris Martin scored the only goal of the third-round tie against his old club at Selhurst Park.

But the big talking point occurred in the second half when Palace captain Luka Milivojevic was sent off for an incident with Derby’s Tom Huddlestone.

Milivojevic kicked out and then moved his head towards the midfielder, but the pair were both shown yellow cards before VAR reviewed the incident and Michael Oliver took it upon himself to look at the pitchside monitor before changing his decision to a red card.

“I’m not surprised the VAR monitor has been used because that’s what people have been talking about,” Hodgson said.

“I mean the radio, the TV and the written press have been talking about ‘why don’t the referees use the monitor more?’ so I wasn’t at all surprised to see him use it.

“As far as the incident is concerned, I’ve seen it over myself, I think it’s a harsh decision. It’s one by the letter of the law. It’s one Tom, to his credit, didn’t make a meal of it. It was just a movement of the head in his direction.”

Ashed whether he would like to see more referees use the pitchside monitors after Oliver become the first this season, Hodgson added: “No, not particularly.

“If it is going to be the referees decision on that field that counts why do you bother with the VAR people sitting there in Stockley Park?

“Make up your mind. You either want the people in Stockley Park to referee it or the referee to referee it.”

Palace started brightly at Selhurst Park with full debutant Brandon Pierrick testing Kelle Roos after three minutes.

But Derby settled, with Wayne Rooney pulling the strings in midfield, and went ahead when Jayden Bogle crossed in for Martin to score and it was enough to send them through.

Manager Phillip Cocu said: “I am delighted and pleased, especially with the way we played the game.

“Of course we came here to try and get a result, but more important was that we came here and played a game of football with bravery and courage to play from the back. We did a great job.”

Cocu is all for referees using the pitchside monitor more after Oliver used it to send off Milivojevic in the 67th minute.

“I didn’t see what happened, I only saw a reaction of Tom Huddlestone, which indicated something happened because normally he is a very calm person, but I couldn’t judge if it was a red or not,” he added.

“That is where the VAR came in and if the referee is going to use the screen alongside the pitch and after he gives a red card, I think it is a red card.”

More on this topic

Teenager Jones lights up Anfield with stunning derby winnerTeenager Jones lights up Anfield with stunning derby winner

Mourinho says Kane’s hamstring injury is a serious oneMourinho says Kane’s hamstring injury is a serious one

Lampard pleased with Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against ForestLampard pleased with Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Mourinho hoping for weakened Boro side in replayMourinho hoping for weakened Boro side in replay

Crystal PalaceDerbyFA Cuppitchside monitorVARCrystal Palace vs DerbySelhurst ParkTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

Well, that was a fast year, wasn’t it? How is 2020 treating you? PLindsay Woods: 'Women's Little Christmas is a tradition I'm all in for'

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »