Roy Barrett named as new independent FAI chairman

FAI HQ
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 09:08 PM

The FAI have announced the appointment of Roy Barrett, the MD of Goodbody Stockbrokers, as their new Independent Chairman.

Catherine Guy, CEO of Autolease Fleet Management Limited (Sixt Leasing), and Liz Joyce, HR Director at the Central Bank, have also joined the Board as Independent Directors with, according to the Association, a fourth independent director to be appointed in the coming weeks..

The appointments were ratified at a meeting of the FAI Board this evening, following recommendations received from the Nominations Committee. In a statement, the Association noted that the appointment of an Independent Chairperson and three Independent Directors is a cornerstone of the Governance Review Group report published last July.

Roy Barrett said: “I have decided to take on the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the FAI at this critical time because I believe the organisation has an important role to play in developing the game at every level in Ireland.

“There is a serious job of work to be done to address the very significant failures which have beset the organisation in terms of its governance and its finances. The new Board will now deal with this task with urgency, working collaboratively with its stakeholders.”

FAI President Donal Conway, who will step down later this month, said: “This is another milestone in the reform of the FAI and I am delighted to welcome Roy Barrett, Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce to the Board at this critical juncture.

“Roy, Catherine and Liz are outstanding candidates with skillsets which will bring real strengths to the Board. The appointment of an Independent Chairperson and Independent Directors is a significant step for the Association as it looks to restore public and government confidence in Irish football.

“I wish our new Chairperson and Independent Directors well and I would like to thank the Nominations Committee, Amrop and Sport Ireland for their work in getting the Association to this point.”

TOPIC: fai

