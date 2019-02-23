NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rovers satisfied to keep 100% start but know more work needed to close gap

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 02:16 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Shamrock Rovers maintained their 100% to the Airtricity League season last night with a 2-0 win over Derry City.

Rovers are among the early pacesetters alongside Bohemians and St Pats in the early stages of the new campaign.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley in the stands during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"We showed a different side of our game tonight," Rovers boss Stephen Bradley said after the win in Tallaght.

"Last week we played some really good football and won the game and tonight, we had to fight it out and play in a scrappy game but we got the three points, which is most important," he added, comparing the win to their opening night 2-1 success in Waterford.

There is a quick turnaround for Bradley's charges as they are back in action on Monday night against Bohs.

"It's a big game - they always are.

"Rovers and Bohs is always a big game and Monday is no different. We have to prepare over the weekend and get ourselves right," he said ahead of the early season top-of-the-table clash.

Bradley added that the aim for this campaign is to close the gap on Cork and Dundalk. The top two

