Ross has 'encouraging' and 'warm' meeting with new FAI chairman and directors

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 06:42 PM

In a further sign of a distinct thaw in previously frosty relations between government and the FAI, Shane Ross has described his first meeting with the board’s newly appointed chairman and directors as “an encouraging and, frankly, warm discussion.”

And he said he is now confident that the new board of the embattled sports body is committed to delivering meaningful reform.

The Minister for Sport, along with the Minister with responsibility for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, met today with a delegation from the FAI, including the new independent Chairman Roy Barrett and independent Directors Catherine Guy and Liz Joyce.

In a statement this evening, Minister Ross said: “It was good to have the opportunity to meet with the new Chairman and Directors so soon after their appointment.

“We had an encouraging and, frankly, a warm discussion today. I am now confident that the new Board is committed to delivering the necessary governance reforms and ensuring that a stronger association emerges for the good of Irish football and all who love it.

“The Old Guard have now been excised and a healthy regeneration of the FAI can commence. We can now consider how best the Government can assist the FAI in moving on.”

Minister Griffin said: “Our meeting with the new Chairman and Directors today was very positive.

“It is clear that the new Board has the determination to bring about the change that is needed in the FAI.

“I am hopeful that we will see some early signs of that change which will go some way towards rebuilding public trust in the association."

Ross welcomes appointment of independent directors of FAI

