Rose and McCarthy pull out of England squad

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 10:47 AM

Danny Rose joined Alex McCarthy in pulling out of the England squad through injury, meaning Ben Chilwell is in line to make his first senior start in Friday’s Nations League clash with Croatia.

Three months after facing one another in the World Cup semi-finals, the Three Lions travel to Rijeka before heading onto an arguably even tougher assignment against Spain.

Southgate will be without Tottenham left-back Rose and Southampton goalkeeper McCarthy for those games after withdrawing from the squad on Thursday due to the “minor injuries” they arrived with.

While England still have three others goalkeepers to choose from, it leaves Leicester’s Chilwell as the only left-back in the squad travelling to Croatia.

The 21-year-old got his first chance last month and came off the bench against Switzerland after being called up as a replacement for Manchester United’s Luke Shaw  – the same player he replaced in the squad on Sunday.

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk has been the other late call-up following an injury to James Tarkowski of Burnley, but there does not appear to be plans for fresh faces before the Croatia game.

- Press Association


