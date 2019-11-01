Rory Delap takes caretaker role as Stoke sack manager Nathan Jones

Stoke have sacked manager Nathan Jones after only 10 months in the role.

The former Luton boss won only six of his 38 games in charge, having succeeded Gary Rowett in January.

He leaves with the club second from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship.

Assistant manager Paul Hart and first-team coach Joaquin Gomez have also left the club.

Jones told the club’s official website: “I would like to thank (vice-chairman) John and (chairman) Peter Coates, firstly for the opportunity to manage this football club and then for the continued support and patience throughout my time here.

“I would also like to thank the supporters for their fantastic support. Finally, I wish the club the very best for the future.”

Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of the first team while Stoke begin their search for a new manager.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, former Millwall manager Neil Harris and ex-Brighton head coach Chris Hughton are among the favourites for the job, while David Moyes and former Potters chief Tony Pulis are also seen as contenders.