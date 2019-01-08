Rory Delap among team to take charge at Stoke after they sack manager

Stoke manager Gary Rowett has been sacked after just eight months in charge, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Potters were relegated from the Premier League last season and are currently eight points adrift of a play-off spot as they bid to bounce straight back.

Former Derby boss Rowett has overseen just nine wins in 29 games in all competitions since being appointed in the summer, while Stoke were held to a 1-1 draw by League One side Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium. The club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months.

"A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime, Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs."