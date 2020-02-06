News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rooney’s FA Cup reunion with Man Utd scheduled for March 5

By Press Association
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 02:49 PM

Wayne Rooney’s reunion with Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round will be televised live on Thursday, March 5.

The former England striker, now with Championship side Derby, is United’s all-time top goalscorer having played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2017.

He last played against United for Everton on New Year’s Day 2018, but is set to go up against them in the last-16 encounter at Pride Park, which will be shown live on BT Sport.

Derby booked their place in the fifth round with victory over Northampton in a replay on Tuesday night.

BT will also show the match between League One side Portsmouth – FA Cup winners in 2008 – and Arsenal on Monday, March 2.

Chelsea’s meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge will be live on BBC One on Tuesday, March 3, while the terrestrial broadcaster will also televise the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City on March 4.

