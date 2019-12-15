News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rooney confident he can still flourish in Premier League

Rooney confident he can still flourish in Premier League
By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 11:08 AM

Wayne Rooney is convinced he has still got what it takes to prosper in the Premier League as he targets a return with Derby.

The former Everton and Manchester United striker will resume his career in England next month after joining the Rams as player-coach from MLS side DC United, and promotion back to the top flight and the chance to take care of unfinished business are at the top of his agenda.

The 34-year-old told several national newspapers: “I still felt I could do it when I was at Everton, but other people made their decisions on that.

“Now my ambition is to get Derby back in the Premier League and hopefully play my part there for them.

“Ryan Giggs was able to play into his late thirties in the Premier League and Gareth Barry says he wants to do it at 40.

“It’s important to understand football. It is not all about running round, it is about using your head to play the game.

Wayne Rooney has scored 208 Premier League goals for Manchester United and Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wayne Rooney has scored 208 Premier League goals for Manchester United and Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Sometimes that gets lost, because you don’t score as many goals or whatever. Given the right team around me, then I could still play in the Premier League.

“The two teams I played for in the Premier League were Manchester United and Everton. I am at Derby now, and hopefully we can get there with them.”

The former England captain, whose tally of 208 Premier League goals is bettered only by Alan Shearer, headed for America in June last year after leaving first club Everton, who he had re-joined from United following a 13-year stay at Old Trafford.

More on this topic

West Ham midfielder Antonio says players all respect PellegriniWest Ham midfielder Antonio says players all respect Pellegrini

Haller ends goal drought to win points for West HamHaller ends goal drought to win points for West Ham

Gosling nets late winner as Bournemouth end losing streak with Chelsea scalpGosling nets late winner as Bournemouth end losing streak with Chelsea scalp

Stubborn Norwich stop in-form Leicester from extending winning streakStubborn Norwich stop in-form Leicester from extending winning streak

DC UnitedEvertonMan UtdWayne RooneyChampionshipDerbyTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

International team still have the edge in Presidents CupInternational team still have the edge in Presidents Cup

Mourinho vows not to betray Eriksen’s trust by discussing their private talksMourinho vows not to betray Eriksen’s trust by discussing their private talks

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard expects to have his say on transfer dealingsChelsea boss Frank Lampard expects to have his say on transfer dealings

Wayne Rooney wants to go into management when playing days at Derby are overWayne Rooney wants to go into management when playing days at Derby are over


Lifestyle

Want to be cultured this Christmas? From TV to podcasts to books, Ed Power has the definite list of everything you missed this year - so you can curl up on the couch and catch upThe definite list of everything you missed this year

Artist Ciara Rodgers teaches older people how to rediscover their creativity and regain confidence, says Rowena WalshBrush with art: Discovering your creative side in later life

Furniture, paintings, jewellery and silver are on offer at James Adam in Dublin, writes Des O’SullivanAll set for home run: See what's on offer at the James Adam sale in Dublin

It’s not too late to hunt out a unique gift. Des O’Sullivan previews sales in the lead-up to the festive seasonA flurry of auctions in Munster sets the scene for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »