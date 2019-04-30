NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ronan Finn steadies nerves as Shamrock Rovers dig in for victory

Rovers' Ronan Finn celebrates scoring the first goal of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By David Sneyd
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Shamrock Rovers 1 - 0 St Patrick’s Athletic

This was scrappy, tense and far from impressive. But it was exactly what Shamrock Rovers needed as they steadied any jitters that may have crept in following back-to-back defeats to the two sides closest to them in what’s gearing up to be an enthralling title race.

Bohemians and Dundalk both had the better of Rovers last week, and their respective wins last night kept the pressure on at the top of the table.

Ronan Finn’s excellently-worked goal was all that was needed here to edge out St Patrick’s Athletic and maintain the Hoops’ four-point cushion, and the irony of it won’t have been lost on their manager, Harry Kenny.

While his two strikers — Mikey Drennan and Gary Shaw — failed to strike up any sort of partnership to allow the visitors pose a threat in the final third, sublime link play broke the deadlock at the other end.

It was the decisive moment of the night and the result of quick thinking from Brandon Kavanagh and Ronan Finn. Right full-back Joey O’Brien started it off with a sharp pass into his central midfielder, who then laid it off to Kavanagh, who in turn swiftly teed up Finn in the centre of goal, just ahead of the penalty spot.

The Pat’s defence didn’t know what had hit it, such was the pace of the move, and the veteran coolly placed his finish past Brendan Clarke into the bottom left corner.

It was the one bit of quality from either side on a night that failed ignite — although there was plenty of passion in the stands from both sets of fans.

READ MORE

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk

The Saints faithful made the short trip across Dublin buoyed by three wins on the bounce but, in truth, their team played in hope rather than expectation.

Ian Bermingham’s long range shot caused more of a threat to the Square Shopping Centre than it did Alan Mannus’ goal and his 64th minute header was also easily collected by the former Northern Ireland international.

The introduction of Chris Forrester in the 50th minute — following a suspected concussion for Rhys McCabe — provided Pat’s with some impetus but they failed to properly capitalise. Indeed, just a few moments after his arrival Roberto Lopes should have put the game to bed with a free header from Jack Byrne’s inviting free kick.

It was off target, though, just as substitute Dan Carr was with a skied shot in the box with a quarter of an hour remaining. Aaron Greene struck the post with a tame looping header from a corner before Pat’s sub Dean Clarke forced a fine save from Mannus.

A better side would have made Rovers pay for their profligacy as their title tilt got back on track.

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Mannus; O’Brien, Grace, Lopes, T Clarke; Bolger, McEneff; Kavanagh (Carr 63), Finn, Byrne (Watts 87); Greene (Vojic 80).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC:

B Clarke; Webster, Kelly, Desmond; Madden, Markey, Lennon, McCabe (Forrester 52), Bermingham (Doona 85); Drennan, Shaw (D Clarke 77).

Referee:

B Connolly (Dublin).

More on this topic

Opportunity knock for maestro Messi

Football Writers’ award winner Sterling is an ‘inspiration’ – Sancho

United and Arsenal in the market for an idea

'He never got over Emi's death': Emiliano Sala’s father dies

More in this Section

Bale is fully committed to Real Madrid, insists agent

Tuchel looking for Paris St Germain response to cup final defeat

Winks set to miss rest of season after groin surgery

Where did it all go wrong for David De Gea?


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »