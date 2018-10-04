Home»Sport

Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 01:05 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad for their October internationals against Poland and Scotland.

The Juventus star, who has scored 85 times in 154 appearances for his country, has not been selected for the Nations League match against Poland or the friendly against Scotland.

"In the future, nothing prevents Cristiano from giving his contribution to the national team," coach Fernando Santos said in quotes posted on the national team's official Twitter feed.

The 33-year-old has issued a strong denial over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Las Vegas in 2009.

Among Portugal's forwards for the international double-header are Eder, who scored the winner in the Euro 2016 final against France, and Wolves' Helder Costa who receives a first senior call-up.

"Eder was always being observed and this time we felt he should be called up," Santos added.

"The players are very motivated to play these matches for the national team.

"Right now we are in a positive position in the Nations League and with victory we will take an important step."

Ronaldo is being sued by the woman in the United States, who claims he assaulted her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel.

She also alleges the former Manchester United player dispatched a team of "fixers" to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000 (€324,000).

Ronaldo has firmly denied the allegations, saying it "goes against everything that I am and believe in".

Speaking to reporters in Nevada on Wednesday, lawyer Leslie Stovall said the woman suffers depression and post-traumatic stress linked to the alleged incident, but was encouraged to launch legal action after seeing others do the same as part of the #MeToo movement.


