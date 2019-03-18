NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ronaldo charged over Champions League goal celebration

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 12:32 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA after his goal celebration in Juventus’ Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international was seen gesturing towards fans – mimicking Diego Simeone from the first leg after which the Atletico manager was fined £17,000 for an “obscene” celebration.

It came after Ronaldo converted a late penalty for his hat-trick and a 3-0 victory which sent the Serie A side through on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in front of Atletico fans (Luca Bruno/AP)

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Juventus Football Club and Club Atletico de Madrid, played on March 12 in Italy,” said a UEFA statement.

“Charges against Juventus Football Club: Improper conduct of player Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The case will be by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on Thursday.

- Press Association

