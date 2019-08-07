News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Romelu Lukaku’s agent aiming to finalise Manchester United man’s move to Italy

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 03:58 PM

Romelu Lukaku’s agent is in London attempting to get the wantaway striker’s Manchester United exit to Italy over the line, PA understands.

The 26-year-old is hoping to leave Old Trafford for pastures new just two years after his big-money switch from Everton.

Inter Milan are believed to be in pole position to land Lukaku after a swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala collapsed due to the Argentinian’s wage demands.

Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has been pushing to bring the Belgium striker to San Siro, with the club seeing a 60million euros (£54million) bid rejected last month.

Soon to be continued🤫 @fedepastorello

Inter are understood to have reopened negotiations and Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello is in London to help sort out the player’s future.

Lukaku looks to be at the point of no return with United, whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably annoyed to see the striker’s Twitter video showing internal data of United players’ maximum speed in training.

Lukaku reportedly faces a fine for that despite swiftly deleting the post, plus another fine could be on its way for training away from United this week.

Eyebrows were raised on Monday when the striker was pictured training with boyhood club Anderlecht.

United’s players had a day off on Monday and it was reported that Lukaku was expected back on Tuesday with the rest of Solskjaer’s squad.

However, Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws published a photo of the striker training with Anderlecht once again – a matter United declined to comment on when contacted by PA.

Lukaku’s whereabouts on Wednesday is unconfirmed, although he is believed to be in Belgium.

The player joined the Old Trafford giants on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia but failed to feature in any of their four matches due to knocks. He was also absent for the friendlies against Kristiansund and AC Milan upon returning to Europe.

- Press Association

