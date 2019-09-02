News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Romelu Lukaku suffers racial abuse at Cagliari

By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 11:33 AM

Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racial abuse as he scored the penalty that earned new club Inter Milan victory at Cagliari on Sunday.

The former Manchester United striker had monkey noises aimed at him as he stepped up to take the 72nd-minute spot-kick that sealed Inter’s 2-1 win in the Serie A clash at the Sardegna Arena.

The baiting continued as Lukaku celebrated his goal and the Belgian glared at the crowd from where the noises came in response.

Lukaku’s goal was his second in two games since joining Inter from United in the summer having also scored against Lecce last week.

It is true that in general more education is needed in Italy

Moise Kean, who is now at Everton, was subjected to racial abuse while playing for Juventus at the same stadium last season.

Inter boss Antonio Conte said he did not hear the abuse directed at Lukaku himself but admitted work needs to be done to combat the issue in Italy.

The former Chelsea manager, in a press conference reported by gazzetta.it, said: “Really, I didn’t hear anything from the bench.

“However, it is true that in general more education is needed in Italy. I have also heard Ancelotti complain about the constant insults received on certain pitches.

“When you are abroad there is more respect, the fans think only of supporting their team.”

- Press Association

