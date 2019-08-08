Romaric Yapi joins Brighton from PSG

Brighton have completed the signing of French defender Romaric Yapi from Paris St Germain for an undisclosed fee.

The versatile 19-year-old has signed a one-year deal at the Amex Stadium, with Albion holding the option for a second.

Yapi will initially link up with the Premier League club’s under-23 squad.

Seagulls under-23 boss Simon Rusk said in a club statement: “He is a versatile player and is comfortable at right-back, on the right wing or as a wing-back.

“He is a talented player who has great potential, and I look forward to working with him.”

