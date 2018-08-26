Home»Sport

Roman Abramovich not looking to sell Chelsea

Sunday, August 26, 2018 - 09:20 AM

Chelsea are insistent owner Roman Abramovich is not looking to sell the club.

A report in the Sunday Times has claimed club directors acting for the Russian billionaire have brought in advisers from merchant bank Raine Group as part of a strategic review.

The newspaper also states Abramovich rejected an offer for a minority stake in the club from Silver Lake Partners, an American private equity firm.

It was reported in June that Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe had failed with a £2billion bid for Chelsea.

The club announced in May that plans to redevelop their Stamford Bridge stadium had been put on hold, which was interpreted in some quarters as Abramovich’s response to delays over the issuing of a UK investor’s visa.

According to a club source familiar with the situation, Abramovich has no plans to sell the London club and nothing has changed in that regard.

He bought Chelsea in 2003, since when the club have enjoyed the most success in their history, with five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League among their trophy wins.

- Press Association


