Roma pull out of International Champions Cup due to Europa League commitments

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Roma have announced their withdrawal from the International Champions Cup, with Fiorentina taking their place.

The Serie A club had been scheduled to face Chivas Guadalajara, Arsenal and Benfica in the United States in July.

However, Roma enter next season’s Europa League in the second qualifying round, the first leg of which will be played the day after they were set to face Benfica in New Jersey.

“We looked at every available option in order to avoid withdrawing, however, in the end, the decision had to be made in light of next season’s commitments,” Roma chief executive Guido Fienga told the club’s website.

“I apologise to all the fans hoping to come and watch us this summer. We share your disappointment but I want to assure you all that we will return soon.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to the ICC for having to withdraw but nevertheless wish them a hugely successful tournament in our absence.”

Roma’s statement added that Fiorentina, who were bought by Italian-American billionaire Rocco Commisso earlier this month, will be their replacements in the pre-season tournament.

Roma appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach on Tuesday.

- Press Association

