NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Roma fan charged over Champions League attack on Irish Liverpool supporter

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 12:31 PM

A man has been charged with assaulting Liverpool FC supporter Sean Cox, police have said.

Merseyside Police said Simone Mastrelli, 30, from Rome, had been extradited after being arrested on a European Arrest Warrant in Italy in connection with the assault outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on April 24 last year.

Father-of-three Mr Cox, 53, from Dunboyne in Co Meath suffered catastrophic head injuries in the attack.

He has been recovering at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

A force spokesman said: “Mastrelli was extradited back to England yesterday and has been charged with Section 20 assault and violent disorder.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court at 2pm today.”

- Press Association


More in this Section

UCC ease to home quarter-final with win on Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G pitch

Why are Patriots fans going to Rhode Island when the Super Bowl is in Georgia?

The major talking points ahead of Wales’ Six Nations trip to France

Barry Fry hit with four-month ban following betting misconduct charge


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: This could get me kicked out off the WhatsApp group, Posh Cork Doctors Who Like a Drink

Inspiring next generation of female talent in the STEM field

Long road to success for Irish film producers with ten Oscar nominations under their belt

Face forward: Growing number of dentists offering Botox and fillers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »