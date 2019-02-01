Roma fan charged over Champions League attack on Irish Liverpool supporter

A man has been charged with assaulting Liverpool FC supporter Sean Cox, police have said.

Merseyside Police said Simone Mastrelli, 30, from Rome, had been extradited after being arrested on a European Arrest Warrant in Italy in connection with the assault outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on April 24 last year.

Father-of-three Mr Cox, 53, from Dunboyne in Co Meath suffered catastrophic head injuries in the attack.

He has been recovering at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

A force spokesman said: “Mastrelli was extradited back to England yesterday and has been charged with Section 20 assault and violent disorder.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court at 2pm today.”

- Press Association