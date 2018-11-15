Roma club and president to donate €150k to Sean Cox family

AS Roma and club president Jim Pallotta have today announced that they will donate an initial sum of €150,000 to the family of Liverpool fan Sean Cox to help with his medical and rehabilitation costs.

Roma will donate €100,000 through its Roma Cares foundation, while Pallotta has decided to make a personal donation of €50,000.

“What happened to Sean Cox should never happen to anyone attending a football match,” said Pallotta.

“Our thoughts today, as they have been from day one, are with Sean, Martina and their whole family. We all hope Sean makes as full a recovery as possible.”

Sean Cox

Cox, a 53-year-old father of three from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was left in a coma after being attacked outside Anfield before Roma’s Champions League game against Liverpool in April.

Today’s announcement comes after club officials flew to Ireland on Friday to meet with Sean’s wife Martina and representatives helping to manage the family’s fundraising efforts.

“Our life has been turned upside down by what has happened to Sean,” explained Martina Cox.

“There is no sign of Sean being able to return home any time soon and even with extensive specialist rehabilitation efforts, which will take years, he will require care for the rest of his life.

“We are hugely appreciative of today’s donation by AS Roma and Mr Pallotta, and more particularly by committing to meaningful assistance over the coming years with the struggle Sean is facing into.”

Martina Cox

Having offered an initial financial donation, Roma has also agreed to work with the Cox family on further fundraising initiatives that will help cover ongoing costs for Sean over a multi-year period.

“Everyone at the club was shocked and saddened by what happened to Sean Cox outside Anfield and the huge impact it’s had on not just him but also his wife, his children and his family and friends,” said Roma Managing Director Mauro Baldissoni.

“Back in April we wrote to Mrs Cox to offer any help or support we could provide at a time that was right for the family. Now, having sat down on Friday with Martina and listened to the long journey Sean still has ahead of him, we wanted to make a donation that will help support Sean’s ongoing rehabilitation costs.”

Fans who wish to contribute to the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Sean’s medical and rehabilitation costs can make a donation here

Digital Desk