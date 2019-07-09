News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rodriguez rejoins Burnley

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 06:33 PM

Jay Rodriguez has rejoined Burnley from West Brom, the Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal to return to his hometown side, with the option of a further year, for an undisclosed fee.

Rodriguez came through the Clarets youth system and scored 41 goals in 129 first-team appearances before joining Southampton in a £6million deal in 2012.

He then spent five years with Saints and earned England recognition in 2013 but hopes of featuring at the World Cup the following year were dashed by a serious knee injury.

He moved to West Brom for £12million deal two years ago and scored 33 goals in 84 appearances for the Baggies, helping them reach the Championship play-offs last season.

Rodriguez told the club’s website, www.burnleyfootballclub.com: “It’s great to be back. It’s been a while and it is a little bit surreal, but it’s something I am really happy about and I just want to get working hard now.

“All my family and friends are here and it’s where I’ve been brought up and where I’m from, so to come back is brilliant for me and my family.

“I really enjoyed my time at West Brom and made some great friends for life there. Every club I’ve been to has meant a lot to me and I think I’ve grown from the experiences, but I’m here and ready to go and it’s all about the work now.”

Erik Pieters has also joined the Clarets (Nick Potts/PA)
The signing continues Burnley’s summer business after the arrival of Dutch left-back Erik Pieters from Stoke on Monday.

Manager Sean Dyche said: “He’s been gone a while, but from his history with the club Jay knows all about us.

“I think he will be someone who can build into what we do here and hopefully enjoy it and be successful.”

- Press Association

