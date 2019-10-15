News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rodrigo’s late blast fires Spain to finals

Rodrigo’s late blast fires Spain to finals
By James Whelan
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 11:31 PM

Spain needed an injury-time goal from Rodrigo to book their place at Euro 2020 with two matches to spare.

They fell behind to Sweden four minutes into the second half after Spain goalkeeper David De Gea made a double save to deny Berg and Emil Forsberg, only for the ball to loop up in the air for Berg to nod into an empty net.

Moments later De Gea had to pull off a sharp save down to his right to prevent Forsberg from doubling the lead.

But Spain’s problems deepened when De Gea, who had made a stunning save to deny Robin Quaison in the first half, limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

They looked on course for a first defeat of the campaign until substitute Rodrigo fired through a crowded penalty area at the death to clinch a 1-1 draw.

Sweden were left grateful to Alexander Sorloth, who scored a late equaliser for Norway in Romania.

The 1-1 draw means Romania stay a point behind the Swedes in third, while the Faroe Islands beat fellow Group F also-rans Malta 1-0.

As Ireland lost 2-0 in Gineva, elsewhere in Group D, minnows Gibraltar came from 2-0 down to level against Georgia only to fall to Giorgi Kvilitaia’s late goal.

Italy, already assured of qualification, took the lead in after just two minutes in Liechtenstein through Federico Bernardeschi.

But they had to wait until the 70th minute to find the net again through Andrea Belotti’s header before Alessio Romagnoli, Stephan El Shaarawy and Belotti again wrapped up a 5-0 win.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 victory over Armenia. Pukki struck twice in the second half after Fredrik Jensen opened the scoring for the hosts, who are second behind Italy in Group J.

A late own-goal by Adnan Kovacevic dented Bosnia and Herzegovina’s chances of catching Finland as they went down 2-1 in Greece. In Group G Israel beat whipping boys Latvia 3-1.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More in this Section

Moves under way to take action against Bulgarian racismMoves under way to take action against Bulgarian racism

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Southgate proud as England make more than one statementSouthgate proud as England make more than one statement

World Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaperWorld Rugby clears Ireland of accusations levelled by Sunday newspaper


Lifestyle

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

Millions of gamers watched Fortnite reach breaking point on Sunday night, with ten seasons of mysterious storyline culminating in meteors hitting the island and everything disappearing.GameTech: End of beginning for Fortnite as Chapter 2 finally goes live

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »