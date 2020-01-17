Rodgers warns Villa that Slimani loan deal is likely to be ‘too complicated’

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Aston Villa that a loan move for Foxes forward Islam Slimani is likely to be “too complicated”.

Villa are desperately chasing a new striker after Wesley was recently ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, while Keinan Davis is also on the sidelines, and Jonathan Kodjia is set to move to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

It is understood Villa will this weekend sort out the international clearance paperwork that will allow Tanzania international Mbwana Samatta to complete an £8.5million move from Belgian side Genk.

But Villa are also believed to be chasing Slimani, who in August joined Monaco on a season-long loan from Leicester.

City’s former record signing, who moved to the Foxes for £29million in August 2016 from Sporting Lisbon, has scored seven goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco.

However, a move to Villa means Monaco would have to consent to release the 31-year-old Algeria international, as well as Leicester sanctioning the deal.

“I think that looks like it’s probably going to be too complicated,” said Rodgers when asked about Slimani joining another club in this transfer window.

“There is interest in him, but he is there at Monaco and due to be there for the season.

“I’m not sure if anything will happen on that or not, but it will just make it a little bit complicated.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, has bemoaned the latest directive from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

Referees have now been instructed to consult pitchside monitors for red card decisions, as Michael Oliver did in an FA Cup third-round tie between Crystal Palace and Derby when he upgraded a yellow card for Palace’s Luka Milivojevic to a red.

Asked whether he wanted to see monitors used, Rodgers replied: “For me, my own personal opinion, no.

“I just think there can be too much influence for them and where the screen is situated. It’s not something I was overly keen on right from the off.

“It’s going to be experience isn’t it, but if the referees go over and it helps the flow of the game, helps everything, them to make the right decisions, then of course you would want it.

“I spoke to (Norwich manager) Daniel (Farke) at one of the meetings, and he mentioned in Germany it didn’t work so well, with that etiquette of the referee going over, and everything else.

“My own feeling, I wouldn’t be in favour of that, but let’s see how it goes.”

Rodgers has confirmed influential midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has returned to training just over a week after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Although Sunday’s Premier League clash at Burnley comes too soon, Rodgers added: “He has made great progress.

“He is out on the pitch working already, which is great news for us. He won’t be available for the weekend, but we will see after that.”