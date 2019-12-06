News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contract

By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 04:23 PM

Brendan Rodgers has hailed the steady influence of Leicester’s board as one of the key reasons behind him committing his long-term future to the Foxes.

Against a volatile Premier League backdrop this season in which five managers have been sacked – including two at Watford – Rodgers has signed a new contract with Leicester through to 2025.

Despite recent speculation linking him with the vacancy at Arsenal, Rodgers claims he and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha had been in discussions over the deal “for a few weeks” prior to Unai Emery’s dismissal by Arsenal at the end of last month.

Asked about the spate of top-flight sackings, with the latest being Marco Silva’s axing from Everton on Thursday, Rodgers said: “I’ve seen it. I understand the ups and downs of the game.

“I’m disappointed for Marco, he is a fantastic coach. But in football, time is precious for teams.

“It also reiterated my reasons for being here because the club want to grow and develop.

“We know it won’t always be as smooth as it has been, but we understand where we are going, the direction we are going in.

“Having that ownership here gives you great confidence as a manager and a coach, that you can progress together.”

Brendan Rodgers was disappointed to hear of the sacking of Marco Silva (above) as Everton manager (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rodgers has worked wonders at the King Power Stadium since arriving from Celtic in February, with the club currently second in the table on the back of a record-equalling league run of seven successive victories.

Rodgers understandably now has his sights set on ensuring he builds on such solid foundations, initially put in place by former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha prior to his death just over 13 months ago, and he brings silverware to the club to add to their fairy-tale league title triumph of 2016.

“This club hit the highs of a few years ago, which were incredible, and it obviously had the low which was devastating for everyone,” added Rodgers.

“What we have tried to do is look to build on the incredible legacy of Vichai, and when I speak to Top (Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha), I understand exactly where it is they want to go, to be fighting and competing at the very top of this division.

Brendan Rodgers (left) and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha have developed a strong bond at Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)
“We’re a wealthy club with fantastic owners, and yet we don’t have the finances of a top-six club, so it’s about whether we can do it another way, a different way?

“I hope, with my team here, we can continue to break records, win some trophies, and ideally be in a healthy position at the top end of the table, competing and fighting, which is important.”

Although Leicester are eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool, they are 12 clear of fifth-placed Wolves, heightening the prospect of a return to the Champions League next season.

Assessing what is a realistic target, Rodgers said: “It’s a really positive sign for us at this stage after 15 games.

“It is exciting. There’s a busy period with a lot points to play for, and then we’ve the second half of season to look forward to, which is when my teams normally improve in that period.

“That’s because they understand my methods even more, so hopefully we can do that this time.”

Aiyawatt SrivaddhanaprabhaBrendan RodgersfootballVichai SrivaddhanaprabhaPremier LeagueLeicesterTOPIC: Soccer

