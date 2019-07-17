News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rodgers relaxed about Maguire after defender features in pre-season match

Rodgers relaxed about Maguire after defender features in pre-season match
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 10:12 AM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers praised the professionalism of Harry Maguire and admitted he was “relaxed” about the reported interest of Manchester United in the central defender.

United are hoping to bring in a top-level centre-back before the transfer window shuts next month and PA understands the England international is in the Old Trafford giants’ sights.

Maguire played 45 minutes in Leicester’s 1-0 friendly win at Scunthorpe on Tuesday and manager Rodgers spoke about the situation afterwards.

Harry Maguire came on at half-time (PA)
Harry Maguire came on at half-time (PA)

He said: “There’s a value that hasn’t been met yet and my support is to him. He’s a special player and we want to keep him but, of course, time will tell.

“The other club interested is a huge club but he’s a really good guy.

“I’ve been in this position a number of times and it’s never easy but he’s taken part in everything and hasn’t showed anything other than sheer professionalism. You’ve seen that tonight with the 45 minutes he played.”

Brendan Rodgers is impressed with Maguire (Tim Goode/PA)
Brendan Rodgers is impressed with Maguire (Tim Goode/PA)

Asked by Sky Sports News about potential replacements should Maguire leave, Rodgers added: “The club have been very good. If we lose him we’d have a number of targets we’d look at.

“But we’re quite relaxed with him. He’s a top-quality player and no one has come near the valuation of the player to tempt the club to sell.”

Ayoze Perez, who joined Leicester from Newcastle on July 4, scored the only goal of the Glanford Park contest in the first half.

- Press Association

More on this topic

John Treacy: Reform backing essential for FAI fundingJohn Treacy: Reform backing essential for FAI funding

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves

Atletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran TrippierAtletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran Trippier

The key issues facing Steve Bruce at St James’ ParkThe key issues facing Steve Bruce at St James’ Park

Harry MaguireLeicester CityManchester UnitedTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves

Atletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran TrippierAtletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran Trippier


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »