News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rodgers lauds ‘dream’ Vardy after double against Bournemouth

Rodgers lauds ‘dream’ Vardy after double against Bournemouth
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 06:49 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hailed “dream” striker Jamie Vardy after his double downed Bournemouth.

The forward’s brace – including a brilliant lob – earned the Foxes a comfortable 3-1 home win.

Callum Wilson’s first goal of the season levelled for Bournemouth in the first half before Youri Tielemans’ restored Leicester’s advantage.

Victory moved the unbeaten hosts into third in the early Premier League table and Rodgers praised Vardy’s impact.

He said: “He was (unplayable) today. Obviously he is a dream to work with, he’s a player who can make a difference in this league.

“For a manager and a coach it’s amazing. He showed his quality, not just in his goals but if you look how hard he works, how he sets the team off and his hunger – everyone follows behind him.

“It was an amazing performance by him and the team showed their intensity.”

Vardy’s excellent 25-yard lob opened the scoring after 12 minutes but Wilson levelled three minutes later, steering in Ryan Fraser’s pass.

Tielemans grabbed his first goal since turning last season’s loan into a £40million permanent summer move when he stabbed in Vardy’s low cross just before the break.

Vardy then sealed the points with his third goal of the season from close range with 17 minutes left when Nathan Ake and Chris Mepham failed to clear.

Rodgers added: “Bournemouth came to win the game. Eddie Howe’s team are always offensive.

“The other teams sat on the edge of their 18-yard box so obviously space is limited and it’s very difficult.”

But Bournemouth boss Howe was upset VAR failed to act to send Tielemans off.

The midfielder went over the ball and caught Wilson on the ankle 10 minutes into the second half but escaped a red card after a VAR review.

Howe said: “I was close enough to see it live and it looked over the top, he missed the ball and it looked dangerous.

“From my view it was a dangerous and reckless challenge, I don’t know what VAR is thinking in terms of why they haven’t acted on it.

“I don’t think there’s intent but it’s happened. It’s not the reason why we lost but it could have changed the game at that stage.

“We have no complaints with the result, we only have ourselves to blame. We didn’t deal with Vardy well enough, he was a constant menace.”

Howe also felt the Cherries should have had a second-half penalty when Wilson was booked for diving under pressure from Caglar Soyuncu.

He added: “The fact he has gone down I thought it was a penalty, I need to check with Callum but I back the player’s integrity.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Teenager Ansu Fati becomes Barcelona’s youngest goalscorer in LaLigaTeenager Ansu Fati becomes Barcelona’s youngest goalscorer in LaLiga

Steve Bruce pleased with Newcastle’s start to season despite Watford drawSteve Bruce pleased with Newcastle’s start to season despite Watford draw

Smith defends Grealish and questions officials after Villa lose to PalaceSmith defends Grealish and questions officials after Villa lose to Palace

Lampard defends selections despite Chelsea losing Abraham’s two-goal leadLampard defends selections despite Chelsea losing Abraham’s two-goal lead

Brendan RodgersCallum WilsonEddie HoweJamie VardyPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthLeicesterTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Kerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat DublinKerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat Dublin

Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing timePep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing time

Solskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking optionsSolskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking options

Mauricio Pochettino insists commitment to Tottenham has never waveredMauricio Pochettino insists commitment to Tottenham has never wavered


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »