News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rodgers backs Maddison to prove his worth to England boss

Rodgers backs Maddison to prove his worth to England boss
By Press Association
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 10:44 PM

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has backed James Maddison to make an impact for England.

The midfielder links up with the Three Lions this week for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Maddison has returned to the senior squad for the first time since his maiden call-up in October last year.

He is yet to make his England debut but Rodgers expects the 22-year-old to prove his worth to Gareth Southgate.

“He doesn’t need to force it. Just play well for Leicester, that’s all you can ever control. When he goes there he’ll show he’s a top player,” he said.

“Gareth has a lot of really good players so it’s just a case of going and doing your best and fitting into whatever the team needs.

“He’s got intelligence. What he’s improving on all the team is his tactical idea of the game.

“He has incredible ability and he’s making improvements to his game so he’s a really exciting player. You can see the quality of his passing. He’s a big talent.

“I just said, ‘go and enjoy it. Don’t think about Leicester, just go away and play for your country and we’ll see you when you get back’.”

Maddison helped the Foxes to a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday as Jamie Vardy’s double and Youri Tielemans’ goal maintained their unbeaten start.

And Rodgers is pleased three-goal Vardy – who scored a stunning lob to open the scoring – is staying with the Foxes following his decision to retire from international duty last year.

He added: “He can have a nice rest now for a few days and then he’ll be in working next week. He’s a brilliant striker.”

Callum Wilson did level for the Cherries, who are now 15th after one win in their opening four games, leaving boss Eddie Howe frustrated with their start.

He said: “Leicester was always going to be what decided my interpretation of the start.

“It was always going to be dependant on Saturday, we’re slightly disappointed with how we started.

“After two games we looked strong and good but the Manchester City match was always going to be difficult.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Harry Maguire: Manchester United need to find their swaggerHarry Maguire: Manchester United need to find their swagger

Heaton backs England new boy Tyrone Mings to make a big impressionHeaton backs England new boy Tyrone Mings to make a big impression

Robertson: Liverpool would be lost without world-class FirminoRobertson: Liverpool would be lost without world-class Firmino

Manchester City will pull together without Laporte – GuardiolaManchester City will pull together without Laporte – Guardiola

Brendan RodgersEddie HoweEnglandfootballJames MaddisonPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Four crews secure Olympic spots in proud and remarkable week for IrishFour crews secure Olympic spots in proud and remarkable week for Irish

Five things we learned from the Premier League weekendFive things we learned from the Premier League weekend

Barty knocked out in US Open fourth roundBarty knocked out in US Open fourth round

Roger Federer cruises into last eight of US Open by thrashing David GoffinRoger Federer cruises into last eight of US Open by thrashing David Goffin


Lifestyle

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

Five things too look out for the week ahead with Des O'DriscollFive things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »