Robertson wary of Manchester United threat and insists form is irrelevant

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson knows Manchester United would love to kick-start their season by ending their arch-rivals’ 17-match winning run in the league.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Old Trafford looking to equal Manchester City’s sequence of successive Premier League victories and, with a 15-point advantage and their hosts struggling for form, are strong favourites to do so.

United are low on confidence having not won in five matches but Robertson is well aware what a galvanising effect a meeting – this will be the 203rd – between England’s two most decorated clubs can have.

“There is always an edge to it. It’s a proper game and, sometimes, it gets played like a cup tie,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“I don’t think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn’t matter that we’ve won eight on the bounce (in the league this season) and they’re struggling. It’s Man United v Liverpool.

“I have no doubt that they’ll produce a reaction after a poor performance against Newcastle.

“I’m absolutely sure that they will be firing and wanting to kick-start their season. For them, there would be no better time to do it than against us.

“But we have our own objectives and our own aims. That’s what we’ve got to be striving for.”