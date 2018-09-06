Robertson throws lot in with new Liverpool coach Gronnemark

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is convinced his club’s appointment of a part-time throw-in coach can make a significant difference in the push for honours this season.

The arrival of Thomas Gronnemark at the Reds’ Melwood training ground was mocked by former Sky pundit Andy Gray but Robertson believes the Dane’s expertise can play a crucial role.

Robertson, who is preparing for Scotland’s UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium on Friday, says the range of his throw-ins has already improved by up to six metres since working with Gronnemark.

Robertson said: “The manager has probably looked back on last season and it was a very positive one season for us, getting to the final of the Champions League and finishing in the top four.

“But the one negative he seen was we surrendered possession when we had throw-ins.

“It is effectively like a pass. He looked at it and thought how am I going to change this and he brought this guy in and already in the first four games we have been a lot better at it.

“It is the small gains that can make big differences.”

Gronnemark has worked on a part-time basis with a number of English clubs but his specialism was questioned by Gray, who now works for beIN, who joked: “Maybe we are going to see Andy Robertson do a head-stand and take it.”

But as far as Robertson is concerned, working with Gronnemark has already been beneficial in terms of how he can use the set-piece to his advantage.

Robertson added: “We are switched on when it comes to throw-ins – everyone is in better positions that we are finding easier, and the lads’ techniques have got better.

“We all got measured and I was one of the worst, but since the day he came in until now I think I’ve gained about six metres.

“We have all bought into it and we are all improving and are a lot more accurate. I think it is a positive things and it has definitely worked for us.”

