Robertson ruled out of Scotland’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 02:46 PM

Andy Robertson will miss Scotland’s 2020 European Championship qualifier with Kazakhstan on Thursday but will join up with the team in San Marino on Friday.

The Liverpool left-back missed the team flight to Astana with a dental problem which required surgery but there were suggestions he could make his own way and be ready for the match.

However, the Scottish Football Association confirmed he will be absent for the Group I opener but will be available for the match against San Marino three days later.

Scotland captain Robertson played in the Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday and is set to be replaced at left-back by Kieran Tierney.

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is set to replace Robertson (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Robertson underwent treatment on Monday but he has been told by medical staff that he needs more time for his mouth to settle down.

The defender will now make his own way to Italy on Friday ahead of Scotland’s second qualifier against San Marino.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Andy RobertsonScotland

