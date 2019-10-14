News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Roberto Moreno urges Spain to win final three Euro 2020 qualifiers

Roberto Moreno urges Spain to win final three Euro 2020 qualifiers
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 07:26 PM

Spain coach Roberto Moreno has set his side the target of winning their final three Euro 2020 qualifiers despite needing only a point in Sweden to book their place for next summer.

A 1-1 draw against Norway on Saturday frustrated Moreno with him feeling it was an uncharacteristic performance from them and he called on the players to “restore their identity”.

“I want three victories in what we have left to be the top seed because only the best six will be so,” he told a press conference in Solna, near Stockholm.

“What we did in Norway does not satisfy me. I think what I should value is what I can do to improve. We attacked in order but we did not press well.

“(We need) more percentage of the ball, longer possessions and more aggressiveness in defence.

“If we enter into a fight for long balls we will lose them to teams like Norway or Sweden. When a game becomes chaotic, little can be done by a coach.”

Spain will be without defender Sergio Ramos, who is suspended after his third yellow card of the campaign in Oslo – a match in which he broke Spain’s appearance record.

“Too bad he can’t play game number 169,” added Moreno.

“He contributes a lot. He is one of the best central defenders in the world. Another team-mate will come out and try to do just as well.

“Sergio has stayed (with the team) because he wanted to do it because they are free to do what they want when they can’t play the second game.”

Sweden have not beaten Spain since 2006 but coach Janne Andersson is looking to exploit the absence of Ramos and a few other big names to change that.

He is also hoping to have Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof available after he trained on Monday following a back problem which saw him miss the 4-0 win over Malta.

“We will need to get to our highest level in order to have an opportunity against Spain but we have done this in the past against similar opposition,” he told a press conference.

“If a very good player is missing from the opponents then it is an advantage for us.”

Captain Andreas Granqvist believes the absence of some key players could affect Spain.

“The fact that their best main players both defensively and offensively are not included will certainly create some concern in their national team and we will try to exploit it,” he said.

More on this topic

Talking points ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier in SwitzerlandTalking points ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Switzerland

Mick McCarthy claims the pressure is all on SwitzerlandMick McCarthy claims the pressure is all on Switzerland

Michel Vorm returns to TottenhamMichel Vorm returns to Tottenham

Sanchez could miss three months, says Chile coachSanchez could miss three months, says Chile coach


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Andreas GranqvistJannes AnderssonRoberto MorenoSergio RamosVictor LindelofUEFA European Championship QualifyingSpainTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Meath SFC semi-finals: Ratoath and Summerhill set for unique showpieceMeath SFC semi-finals: Ratoath and Summerhill set for unique showpiece

Kerry SFC R3: Third-quarter blitz seals last-eight spot for St Kieran’sKerry SFC R3: Third-quarter blitz seals last-eight spot for St Kieran’s

The process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassmentThe process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassment

Cork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blowsCork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blows


Lifestyle

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

After breaking through as a character with mental health issues in her hit TV series, Irish actress Aisling Bea is happy to take another step to stardom in a new Netflix comedy with Paul Rudd, writes Ed Power.Aisling Bea and Paul Rudd team up for new comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »