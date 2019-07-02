News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Robert Snodgrass signs West Ham contract extension

Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 11:06 AM

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has signed a one-year contract extension until the summer of 2021.

The Scotland international, who joined the Hammers from Hull in January 2017, played 38 times for Manuel Pellegrini’s side last season.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to this great club,” said Snodgrass, 31, whose deal contains an option to extend for a further 12 months.

“Sometimes you get a chance to play for that one club that’s special, going through that special time, and I believe at this moment that’s West Ham.

“We’re trying our best to keep progressing and moving forward.”

West Ham finished 10th in the Premier League last season in Pellegrini’s first season in charge.

The Hammers boss said: “I am very happy that Robert has signed an extension to his contract, which is thoroughly deserved after a very impressive and consistent season.

“Robert brings many qualities to the team – great ability on the ball and at set-pieces, a fantastic energy and work-rate, and excellent character and mentality in the dressing-room.

“He has proved himself to be a very important player for us, a good influence on those around him, and I look forward to seeing him make a big contribution again this coming season.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mark Cavendish misses out on selection for Tour de France

Hong Kong protests ‘trample on the rule of law’, says China

Claudia Winkleman, Vanessa Feltz and Zoe Ball among BBC top earners

Kaleidoscope sets an example in fight against festival waste

Robert SnodgrassPremier LeagueWest Ham

More in this Section

Bohs and Derry share the spoils

Coughlan nets hat-trick as Rovers coast to 5-1 win over UCD

Win over St Pat's puts Rovers back on track

Eight wins in a row for Dundalk with victory over Waterford FC


Lifestyle

Chimac: A tasty inexpensive Korea-inspired fried chicken joint

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »