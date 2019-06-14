News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Robbie Keane joins coaching staff at Championship club; will keep role with Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019

Robbie Keane is to join Jonathan Woodgate's coaching staff at Middlesbrough.

Woodgate has been appointed boss of the Championship club on a three-year deal.

Keane will continue his duties with the Republic of Ireland as assistant to Mick McCarthy.

Ireland's record goalscorer said during the week he has been learning the ropes in coaching from McCarthy, as well as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“At this moment in time, I’m learning from Mick and I’m learning from Pochettino, going to the Spurs’ training ground any time that I want to go. He’s brilliant with people, whether it’s the tea lady or Harry Kane," he said before this move was confirmed.

"He has got a great manner about him. He’s got a presence. He’s great on the training pitch. He’ll do a session, he’ll do a keep ball, he’ll even do shooting with the goalkeepers himself.

"I’ve never seen a manager do that, banging the balls at the goalkeepers. Usually they’re left alone in the corner with the goalkeeping coach. But he’ll go over, take shots. That stood out to me more than anything, the way he includes everybody.”

Robbie Keane still chasing his goals

