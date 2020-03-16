News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Robbie Fowler says Premier League season has to be finished

Robbie Fowler says Premier League season has to be finished
By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes the current Premier League season must be played to a conclusion, however long that may take.

Fowler is now manager of Brisbane Roar in Australia’s A-League, which confirmed on Monday it will play the final six matches of their regular season behind closed doors in order to conclude the campaign.

He believes that is the correct approach and thinks the Premier League should be prioritising the current season, no matter the timescale.

“I think the season has to play out, regardless of how long we have to wait,” the ex-England international told Sky Sports News.

“In all fairness I think they (the Premier League) should wait as long as it takes and then play all the games.

“If any season is going to be interrupted it should be next season because then everyone starts on a level playing field and knows what the implications are.”

Asked whether, if that could not be the case, his former club – 25 points clear at the top of the table and two wins from guaranteeing a first title in 30 years – should be awarded the championship regardless, Fowler added: “It’s a tough question. With my Liverpool head on I am going to say yes.”

Robbie Fowler, centre, had two spells at Liverpool as a player (PA)
Robbie Fowler, centre, had two spells at Liverpool as a player (PA)

Football Federation Australia has chosen to continue playing A-League matches in an attempt to get the campaign finished, although no decision has yet been taken on what to do for the end-of-season A-League 2020 finals series play-offs.

That means it remains business as usual for Fowler, albeit in quieter circumstances.

“The leagues over here are trying to suspend games but the general consensus is the league will go ahead but behind closed doors and the league will be condensed into a shorter period,” he added.

I think the season has to play out, regardless of how long we have to wait

“Atmosphere-wise it is never the same when you are playing a competitive game in an empty stadium but we have to listen to what the relevant authorities say. It is up to us as a playing group to raise the atmosphere.

“I think everyone is a little bit scared but life for us still goes on as we are trying to train the lads for games.

“Our game is behind closed doors this weekend so everything goes on as normal.

“The office staff have been told to stay away so the football department are on their own.”

More on this topic

The players who may face contract uncertainty if Premier League season is extendedThe players who may face contract uncertainty if Premier League season is extended

Bruno Fernandes determined to keep improving after winning Premier League awardBruno Fernandes determined to keep improving after winning Premier League award

Leeds simulate Cardiff match in FIFA 20 videogame after Championship postponementLeeds simulate Cardiff match in FIFA 20 videogame after Championship postponement

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

A-LeagueFootball Federation AustraliaRobbie FowlerSky SportsTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Sean Dancer: 'Everyone has an opinion… Trump and all that… about what should happen'Sean Dancer: 'Everyone has an opinion… Trump and all that… about what should happen'

Dermot Corrigan: Madrid's applause now reserved for medical heroesDermot Corrigan: Madrid's applause now reserved for medical heroes

Paul Pogba launches coronavirus fundraiserPaul Pogba launches coronavirus fundraiser

Gregor Townsend fears coronavirus may scupper Scotland’s summer plansGregor Townsend fears coronavirus may scupper Scotland’s summer plans


Lifestyle

We will soon be returning to West Cork from La Gomera, in the Canary islands. Yesterday, I found the text of a light-hearted radio talk I gave about island life in the late 1980s. In 40 years, it hasn’t lost its magic. This is what I wrote...Damien Enright: Rats off their tree on La Gomera, but for very good reason

A ccording to the country’s Cat Protection & Welfare Society (Catpaws), there are 1.5m domestic cats in Cyprus, an island with only 1.2m human residents. During a visit last month, 14 pussies converged on us at a cat feeding station near the ancient ruins of Amathus; they thought my wife was one of the dedicated cat ladies who feed them.Richard Collins: Pause to reflect on history of cats in Cyprus

It is apparently a battle between nature and man, or the artefacts of man. And there is only going to be one winner, writes Man MacCarthy.The Islands of Ireland: Shore thing in Fergus Estuary

Ireland is near the bottom of the league of EU countries when it comes to forestry, but could we be on the brink of an all-out, tree-planting blitz? If so, we’ll go for native species, hopefully. Given the effects of global warming and how useful trees are for storing carbon, there’s every reason to get more saplings into the earth.Donal Hickey: Turning over a new leaf

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »