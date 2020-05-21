News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Robbie Brady's Burnley deal extended to 2021

By James Whelan
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 02:56 PM

Robbie Brady will remain at Burnley for at least one more season after the club exercised a 12-month option in his contract, extending his deal until the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international has made 63 appearances for the Clarets since joining from Norwich in January 2017, despite missing most of 2018 with a knee injury which sidelined him for 10 months.

Since then Brady has faced competition for his place from the emergence of Dwight McNeil, but a club statement said he “remains a key component of (Sean) Dyche’s plans”.

Brady returned to training with the rest of the Burnley squad earlier this week ahead of the intended resumption of the Premier League.

TOPIC: Soccer

