River Plate celebrate Copa Libertadores with 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary' tune

River Plate celebrated their Copa Libertadores victory to the tune of 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary' this evening.

The South American club final, played in Madrid after River fans attacked their opponent's team bus before the postponed second leg in Buenos Aires, saw River defeat their Superclásico rivals Boca Juniors 3-1 for a 5-3 aggregate win.

At their moment of greatest triumph in 'the final to end all finals', the unmistakable tune of 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary' accompanied the trophy-lift at the Bernabeu.

The #CopaLibertadores 2018 Champions 🏆 ⚪️ RIVER PLATE 🔴 A night none of these players or fans will ever, EVER, forget! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/glf1wdQTtu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 9, 2018

The reason? Well, the tune for the song made famous during the First World War has travelled so far and wide that it's been adapted by River fans into their club anthem, 'Tu Grato Nombre'.

River Plate, tu grato nombre ¡Mirá el video por los 116 años!#CumpleRiver pic.twitter.com/OEdn6YGcFP — River Plate (@CARPoficial) May 26, 2017

The song has also been adapted as the fight song for the University of Missouri...

...and has featured in many movies including German war epic Das Boot.

What's more, there's a Tipperary link to River's defeated rivals Boca too.

Their first coach, Paddy McCarthy, was from Cashel and took over the side for their first match in 1905. In a remarkable life, he also refereed the inaugural Superclásico in 1913 and fought in Argentina's first professional boxing match.

However, it's a myth that Boca's colours come from the Tipperary jersey, as Tipp didn't adopt the blue and gold until the 1920s.