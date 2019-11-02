Rising from the ashes: Neal Horgan's new book gives insight into Cork City FC

In an exclusive interview from his new book, The Cross Roads, Neal Horgan gives an insight into Cork City’s reemergence as a League of Ireland force

Friday March 5, 2010

League of Ireland First Division

The Brandywell, Derry

Derry City FC 1 - 1 Cork City (FORAS Co-op)

That was a great start, considering only 13 players were registered to play for the club, but as the season progressed, while everyone did their best, the team found it hard to climb the table. Cillian Lordan was particularly brave in taking the captaincy at such a difficult time in the club’s history. While most of the rest of us, the more experienced lads, had moved on, he remained fighting for the club on the pitch.

I turned up occasionally to give my support at home games and I remember feeling very proud of Cork City on my first occasion back at ‘the Cross’ — looking around at the fans who now owned the club. Then, towards the end of the year, I got a call from Tommy: he wanted to meet me.

A few days later, in the comfort of Soho Bar in the city, Tommy made his pitch. He needed me back. The club needed me back. I’d finished too early, he said. The club was part-time now so I’d be able to make training in the afternoons and not miss college or work.

I told him I was interested but that I had some prior commitments. I’d gone back to my old GAA club, St Finbarr’s and committed to their senior football team for the 2011 championship season.

“No problem, Hog,” said Tommy, “sure we can work around it.” “But Tommy, coming up to the GAA Championship, if there was a clash I’d have to play for them, you know that?” “Sure, Hog, we can cross that bridge when we come to it. But we need you back. Now, what can we do for you?” We discussed the payment situation: I’d taken the sports persons’ retirement scheme, which had helped pay for my Blackhall training to become a solicitor, “…so I won’t be able to give that money back”.

“Don’t worry – we’ll look into that too. We’ll get it sorted. And maybe there are some coaching courses we can put you on. You need to be a part of this club.” “Sure Tommy, we’ll see.” “Hog, come back, play a few games this year. Next year we’ll be getting new faces in. This club needs to go back to the Premier Division and we need you to be part of that, to help the club get back there.” It all sounded very exciting, and I have to admit that it felt nice to be wanted again by CCFC. So I agreed to go back for the remainder of the season, just to help out, along with a few others such as Billy Woods.

However, it transpired that Cork City FC wouldn’t be able to pay me anything; if they did, then my retirement clawback would kick in and I’d have to reimburse the revenue, which I wasn’t in a position to do. Other perks were mentioned by Tommy, but we settled on a new pair of football boots every now and then, which in the end suited me. I was enjoying playing the game for the love it again, without the chains that money could bring.

I managed to play five or six games at the tail-end of the 2010 season as the team finished mid-table, with Derry City (who, unlike us, had kept most of their players together) going straight back up to the Premier Division as champions.

Tommy was anxious that I should play again next year.

“OK Tommy, OK,” I said.

Saturday January 15, 2011

Tommy arranged for our pre-season training to begin today but I nearly didn’t show up. Last night I was totally stressed out. It’s been building for a while; I’ve been worried over the inevitable conflict between GAA and soccer. There wasn’t a clash at the end of last year, but I know there will be this summer when the GAA Championship starts.

So during the night I decided I’d meet Tommy before training and suggest that he doesn’t really need me, given the new lads coming in, and tell him that I won’t be able to get the Barrs to change their policy of not allowing fellas to play matches near their championship games – and so maybe it’d be best for both of us if I left now.

But then I chickened out and said nothing.

In truth I enjoyed meeting and training with the lads again – Danny Murphy, ‘the Cockney Rebel’, is back; Timmy Kiely too; and Greg (O’Halloran), Davin (O’Neill) and Nults (Mark McNulty) are set to continue on from last year. A Frenchman named Vincent Escudé-Candau has been drafted in to bring some continental flair to the midfield, while our top striker from last year, Graham Cummins, is still with us and he’s been joined by the wily Waterford man Vinny Sullivan.

There are other additions, with the experienced Kerry winger Derek O’Brien signing from Galway and a young Cork lad named Gearóid Morrissey joining after coming home from Blackburn Rovers. Morrissey might form a youthful and energetic midfield partnership with Shane Duggan, who has remained at the club since 2009. At the back the sole Dubliner in the side, the strong Gavin Kavanagh, will probably be paired with young Mul, who did so well to break in under Doolo.

As Cillian Lordan has stepped away from football, Greg has taken over the captaincy. Even allowing for the loss of Cillian, we have a much better squad this year.

We’ve been told we’ll be spending most of pre-season at Carrigtwohill AFC’s all-weather pitch just east of the city, which is where we trained today. Tommy also told us before we began that Woodsy is now his assistant. We wound Woodsy up, telling him he can’t talk to us players anymore.

Tommy continued, “And there’s no more bleedin’ talk of us being a young team; no more excuses. We’re gonna be ready for it this year. We’re gonna be a good squad and youse need to be on top of your game to get into the team, I’m telling youse. With the players we have now, we should be challenging to go up, and this club needs that.” He sounded a lot like Doolo.

Everyone enjoyed training, which was a light session, easing us back as all managers tend to do these days (in stark contrast to 10 years ago when the first day back would be sheer hell). I imagine that Tommy’s training sessions will be unchanged from last year, with loads of passing drills, which I love.

Passing drills are training exercises focused on passing the ball and running in predetermined directions and shapes that revolve around cones, with a number of balls in action at once. You go on a journey of sorts as you weave and twist and turn between and around the cones before arriving back at your starting point.

From my earliest playing days, passing drills were always a rudimentary part of sessions – but the type that Tommy and Paul Doolin have introduced to us at Cork City over the past few years are more elaborate and challenging. They often progress into increasingly difficult drills, perhaps using your weak leg, or at greater pace or distance or with a higher frequency of passes and balls coming at you.

Anybody who happens to be passing overhead in a hot-air balloon might look down to see an army of ant-like footballers creating shapes with the balls and running around crazily in various directions, following the man in front of him. Apparently Tommy, and Doolo before him, used the Arsenal training drills — which is evident in the fluidity and movement involved.

Quite often you can have most of the squad moving at once but with each player involved with his particular ball throughout. That’s why I love it. I love touching the ball. Feeling it, caressing it, manipulating it so that it spins back to you or stops dead, or – as is needed in many of the drills – cushioning the ball so that you’ve taken the speed from the pass and moving it about a foot and a half (but no more) in the direction in which you’re now looking to move or pass.

I’d be happy to do these drills forever. There’s something almost hypnotic about them when they get going, the players falling under a spell concocted to keep the ball flying around with a smoothness and beauty all of its own.

After the passing drills we generally have some sort of training match and today was no different. I was selected on the same team as Murph, which was great as we could read each other’s play like in days of old. I immediately knew what his shouts meant; I instinctively knew his next move and he knew mine. We began a waltz of sorts, keeping the ball between us and away from the others with skill and speed of thought. Partly because of this, our team won handsomely.

It was a nice feeling, and as we were leaving the pitch you could tell there was excitement in the camp. However, we were all sobered a little by the crazy pre-season training schedule that Tommy handed out afterwards on A4 pages: he had us down to train almost every day – which was a lot for us part-time and amateur players.

We were discussing this in the portable buildings as we got changed when young Ian Turner (who’d played at right-back for most of 2010), who hadn’t trained, came in. All the lads gathered around him and listened intently – whatever he had to say was clearly serious. Turner explained how less than a week earlier, he and his girlfriend had stayed in a hotel in Kinsale.

Shortly after arriving into their hotel room his girlfriend began to feel sick, and so they decided not to go out for a drink as planned but to stay in the room instead. However, his girlfriend deteriorated and so Turner decided to call SouthDoc, who sent an ambulance. The paramedics arrived and checked her out; she was deemed to be OK and the paramedics departed.

Not long afterwards, Turner’s girlfriend was sick again. Crucially, he decided to call SouthDoc again. That was the last thing he remembered before being woken by the paramedics. This time they were brought to hospital, and they later found out they’d suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Tragically, a girl in the room below them had died as a result of the same thing. So that second call to SouthDoc before he passed out had saved Turner’s and his girlfriend’s lives. It was hard to fathom.

Thursday February 10, 2011

A familiar story is dominating the sporting headlines in Ireland today. Another LOI soccer club in trouble, teetering along the edge of existence. Sporting Fingal on verge of collapse as contracts cancelled Sporting Fingal are on the brink of collapse after the club cancelled all of its players’ contracts yesterday afternoon. The FAI promptly confirmed that the club has pulled out of the Setanta Sports Cup with UCD being parachuted in to meet Lisburn Distillery in the opening game on Monday.

Abbotstown will continue talks with Sporting Fingal today when a decision may be made on whether they can continue as an Airtricity League club. Club licences for the coming 2011 season, which starts on March 4, will be issued after the Independent Licensing Committee meets on Sunday. The club, who won the FAI Ford Cup in 2009 and played in the Europa League last season, was launched just three years ago tomorrow. … Speculation had been rife in recent weeks concerning the club’s financial viability following the ending of benefactor Gerry Gannon’s backing at the end of last season.

On a day of intense talks yesterday, the club’s 13 players, including new signing Greg Bolger and Colin Hawkins and Gary O’Neill, who had re-signed from last season, had their contracts cancelled. … The players’ union, the PFAI, said it was “massively disappointed” that contracts, some of which have been signed very recently, would not be honoured.

Another one bites the dust. It’s terrible for the players, fans and everyone who worked hard to bring professional football to this particular community. And while the Anglo Irish Bank debacle and the recession may have been important factors in the demise, in my opinion the continued absence of an overarching plan for professional football from the FAI is appalling. Clubs will continue to die, and the FAI will continue to take praise for things that are going well whilst stepping to the side when things go wrong. Nothing has changed.

Early season 2011

Over the first few months of the season, Tommy’s prophecy that we’d challenge for promotion appeared to be well founded. We won five and drew three of our first eight league games, putting us just behind early leaders Shelbourne. However, that didn’t stop Roddy Collins – now manager of promotion rivals Monaghan United – from having a go just before we hosted his team at Turner’s Cross

Roddy rubbishes Cork boss Dunne as “a boy doing a man’s job”

Wherever Roddy Collins goes, controversy is rarely a million miles away. Ahead of Friday evening’s Airtricity League First Division fixture between Collins’ Monaghan United and his former employers Cork City, the outspoken Dubliner has slammed his opposite number Tommy Dunne, dismissing him as little more than “a boy doing a man’s job”.

The surprising attack on Dunne appears to stem from some ill-will which exists between the pair since the former Shamrock Rovers defender stepped in to the Turner’s Cross hotseat in February 2010. Though Collins had been in charge at City for a two-month period prior to the club’s winding-up in early 2010, he was overlooked by the reborn FORAS Cork City FC who instead opted to promote Dunne from his position as the side’s assistant manager.

Collins, who claims to have given up his post at Maltese side Floriana to take over at Cork, remained out of work for almost a year until he was appointed by Monaghan United shortly before the start of the 2011 season. Collins told Paul Dollery that the new board had made a mistake in appointing Dunne.

“Cork are a good unit. They have a great set-up, fantastic training facilities, a big catchment area and a fine squad. But unfortunately they have a boy doing a man’s job as their manager. The job is too big for him and that will prove itself. He was only an understudy to me. It’s a pity, because it’s a massive club. It’s a Premier Division club, they shouldn’t be down in the First Division.”

Despite the fact that he was overlooked in the past, Collins was quick to stress that he would not necessarily turn down any approaches from the club in the future, describing himself as “made for that job”.“I would absolutely love to manage that club,” he said. “If the lads from FORAS had given me the opportunity last year I would have gotten them promoted.” From The42 , March 30, 2011

Friday April 1, 2011

League of Ireland First Division, Turner’s Cross

Cork City FC 2 - 2 Monaghan United FC

Honours even, with our top striker Graham Cummins and Davin O’Neill on the score sheet for us, leaving both sides unbeaten so far. I felt it was important for Tommy that we didn’t lose. Crowd numbers are rising slowly also.

This is an extract from 'The Cross Roads' written by Neal Horgan and published by Sportsproview