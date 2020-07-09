Rising Cork City star Nevin makes move to Preston

Ireland U16 international Harry Nevin will join Preston North End from Cork City.

Nevin, who played his schoolboy football at Douglas Hall has impressed with City's U17 side and earned a call-up to Paul Osam's Ireland U16 setup last season, scoring on his debut in the Aegean Cup win over Tanzania.

City’s Head of Academy, Colin Healy, commented: “Harry has done very well in the time he has been with our academy.

"There has been a long-standing interest in him from Preston and he has been over to them a few times.

"With the way he has performed over the last 18 months or so, both for us and at international level, that interest has only intensified. We wish Harry the very best of luck for the future.”

Nevin will join a long list of Cork players who have made the switch to Preston in recent years, including Graham Cummins, Alan Browne and Adam O’Reilly. City stars Sean Maguire and Kevin O'Connor also transferred to Deepdale.

City have close links with Preston. Before the sporting shutdown, the clubs agreed a deal where Preston bought out the sell-on clauses from the transfers of Maguire, Browne, and O’Connor.