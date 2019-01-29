Richarlison piles misery on Huddersfield

Richarlison’s early goal was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory for 10-man Everton at bottom club Huddersfield.

The Brazilian struck in the third minute and although Everton substitute Lucas Digne was sent off midway through the second half, new Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert’s first game in charge ended in another damaging defeat.

Richarlison’s early salvo was his 14th goal of the season, one more than the Terriers have mustered all term.

Everton made a dream start as they took the lead with their first attack in the third minute.

Tom Davies cut back Bernard’s clever pass down the right side of the penalty area and although Richarlison’s first time shot rebounded off Jonas Lossl’s knees, the Brazilian turned home the rebound from eight yards.

Everton boss Marco Silva left out Paris St Germain target Idrissa Gueye after the midfielder handed in a transfer request last week, while making four other changes.

Leighton Baines was back as captain and Kurt Zouma, Bernard, Cenk Tosun and Tom Davies also returned.

Siewert made three changes, recalling Steve Mounie, Florent Hadergjonaj and Mathias Jorgensen, but it soon became apparent in the first half that four days on a training camp with his players in Portugal this week was not nearly long enough to alter a familiar pattern.

Huddersfield enjoyed plenty of neat and tidy possession but created little, while Everton were more threatening on the counter-attack without carving out another decent chance themselves before the interval.

Town striker Mounie dragged his shot from the edge of the area wide in the 45th minute and that was the home side’s first real effort on target.

Siewert sent on fit-again midfielder Aaron Mooy for skipper Jonathan Hogg 10 minutes into the second period and the Australian soon prompted their best move of the match, which saw Elias Kachunga head Terence Kongolo’s cross over.

Town’s fortune appeared to have turned in the 66th minute when Everton substitute Digne was shown a straight red card by referee Stuart Atwell for tripping Adama Diakhaby.

Diakhaby had offered little threat until he raced clear on to Juninho Bacuna’s excellent long ball over the top.

Mooy’s subsequent free-kick was expertly saved by Jordan Pickford and Mounie’s flicked header from Florent Hardergjonaj’s cross flew just wide as the Terriers attempted to force the issue against 10 men.

The home side went even closer in the 78th minute. Diakhaby’s cross to the far post was well met by Kachunga, but his goalbound header was superbly kept out by the sprawling Pickford.

Town never let up in their bid to salvage something, but were unable to create another clear-cut chance and Everton avoided a third straight defeat.

