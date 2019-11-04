News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Richard Keogh sacking could open 'quite a big can of worms' – agent

Richard Keogh sacking could open 'quite a big can of worms' – agent
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:52 PM

Richard Keogh’s agent believes Derby’s decision to sack his client for gross misconduct could set a dangerous precedent for the game.

County terminated the contract of their captain two years early after he was involved in a car crash that resulted in team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett being convicted of drink-driving.

Derby’s decision has been criticised as Lawrence, 25, and Bennett, 23, have faced lesser punishments while the 33-year-old Keogh – who could be sidelined for at least 12 months with injuries sustained in the incident – has lost his job.

“I think it could be quite a big can of worms,” Keogh’s agent Cos Toffis told TalkSport. “If this goes in Derby’s favour there will be a lot of players in difficult positions at their football clubs.

“Older players with less market value who are on a lot of money, these are scenarios you have at every football club in the world. Should they start wrapping themselves up in cotton wool to avoid any situations like this?”

Asked if Keogh should have known better than to get into the car with his team-mates after a night drinking, Toffis said: “I’m not going to accept that. I can’t really go into the events of the evening but I do have a side of the events so I can’t accept what you just said.”

The Republic of Ireland international had 14 days to appeal against Derby’s decision from the point that it was made last Wednesday. However, Toffis said no conversations had yet taken place with the club regarding a possible reconciliation.

“The decision was made by them, they closed that door when they made that decision and since they did my phone hasn’t rung,” he said.

“I’m a football agent, my phone number isn’t blocked to anyone. If they ring there’ll be a conversation of course.”

Asked if it was correct that Keogh had rejected a hefty pay-cut to stay at the club, Toffis declined to comment directly, but said: “Richard is probably the most rational and reasonable person you could meet.

“The only thing I pleaded with them for was to treat Richard like family which I felt he should be.”

Toffis said Keogh was “ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation from the serious knee injury he sustained, and that he had visited St George’s Park this weekend with a view to using the facilities there.

“In 12, 13 months from now, he will be putting his boots back on and getting back out there to do his stuff,” he said.

More on this topic

Cardiff face three-window ban if they fail to make first Sala paymentCardiff face three-window ban if they fail to make first Sala payment

Glenn Whelan an injury doubt for Ireland's qualifier against DenmarkGlenn Whelan an injury doubt for Ireland's qualifier against Denmark

Mason Holgate: Everton players wanted Tottenham result for Andre GomesMason Holgate: Everton players wanted Tottenham result for Andre Gomes

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ChampionshipCos ToffisDerbyMason BennettRichard KeoghTom LawrenceTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

5 things we have learned from the WTA season5 things we have learned from the WTA season

I am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – HamiltonI am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – Hamilton

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona


Lifestyle

The actor has revealed her latest fashion collection and it’s all about glitz and glamour.This is what you should be wearing this party season, according to Michelle Keegan

The former Great British Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about her distrust of bananas.2 minutes with Kim-Joy – whose last meal on earth would preferably be a banquet

Move over spider plant – we have amazing bat flowers, a palm tree and an air plant jellyfish.Check out these 7 weird and wonderful houseplants

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »