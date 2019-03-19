NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Richard Keogh prepared to face Gibraltar despite nursing broken hand

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 11:32 AM

Richard Keogh is ready to play with a broken hand as the Republic of Ireland attempt to launch their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with victory in Gibraltar.

The 32-year-old Derby defender broke a bone in his right hand during Wednesday's 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw with Stoke, but opted not to have surgery to repair the damage which would have ruled him out of the double-header against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Keogh said: "I went for the X-ray and at first they were talking about surgery. This was before I spoke to the hand surgeon and I didn't particularly want to do that, I wanted to get his opinion first before I did anything.

"When I spoke to him, I just said, 'Listen, if there's a chance of me playing, I just want to carry on playing if that's at all possible. I don't want to have surgery'. I'd rather just take the risk, I suppose, and just crack on.

"He saw the X-ray and said, 'I think we can do that'. If it hadn't been the middle of my finger where it's protected by the other two, I think I might have had to have surgery and been out for bit.

"But fingers crossed, with this now, I can just resume training, playing and carry on, so it worked out well in the end."

Keogh, who is planning to play - if selected - wearing a protective cast, insisted he was not taking any risks by declaring himself available.

He said:

I had a good conversation with him, the hand surgeon, and he said he's seen this injury a few times and people have played with it.

New Republic boss Mick McCarthy was dealt a fresh blow on Tuesday morning when striker Shane Long was forced to withdraw from the squad with a groin injury, with Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien flying in to replace him.

McCarthy will hope to get off to a flying start as he attempts to erase the memories of a disappointing Nations League campaign as Martin O'Neill's reign drew to a close, although Keogh is adamant the players have to take responsibility for that.

READ MORE

Ireland's reaction to going behind in games has to be addressed, says Ronan O'Gara

He said: "Listen, the way it ended last year for us, it wasn't a great year, I think we can all hold our hands up to that. As players, we have got to take responsibility. We could have performed a lot better.

"But whatever has happened in the past is in the past now. Mick's coming in, he's a fantastic manager, a fantastic guy. His record, not just for Ireland but at club level, is very good.

"It's up to us now as players to really try to step up and have a really good qualifying campaign."

Ireland also announced that Aiden O’Brien had been drafted into the squad.

The 25-year-old Millwall forward comes in for the injured Shane Long.

An FAI statement read: “Aiden O’Brien has been called into the Ireland squad for the upcoming games against Gibraltar and Georgia. He replaces Shane Long who has pulled out with a groin injury. O’Brien will link up with the squad tomorrow.”

PA

