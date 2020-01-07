News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rice worth more than Ronaldo? Estimated transfer-values study reveals some surprising results

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 05:10 PM

English players and clubs rank highly in a new list of estimated transfer values released by a respected international football research group.

France star Kylian Mbappe tops the rankings for Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues produced by the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory, but the next six places are occupied by either English or Premier League players.

Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in that group and also possess the highest-ranked player in every defensive position, while Leicester midfielder and reported Manchester United target James Maddison also features prominently.

Better than Messi?

English and Premier League players dominate the CIES transfer value estimates (PA graphic)
After Mbappe, rated by the CIES at a value of €265.2m which would break the world record held by his Paris St Germain team-mate Neymar, England have four players valued higher in the study than Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is also rated three places ahead of Ronaldo and valued at €81.9m.

The CIES model draws on a player’s performance for his club and national team, his age and position, as well as the league he plays in and the “economic level” of both his club and those potentially wishing to sign him.

The Premier League’s financial strength therefore adds to the estimated value of its players while Messi’s age, 32, counts against him.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is the only player other than Mbappe rated above €223.7m, with a drop-off to third-placed Salah at €175.1m.

Harry Kane, right, and Marcus Rashford are valued over €134m (Adam Davy/PA)
He and Mane sandwich Borussia Dortmund’s fourth-ranked England international Jadon Sancho (€168.9m), with Tottenham and Manchester United’s respective England strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford also ranked ahead of eighth-placed Messi. The Argentina forward is estimated at €125.5m ahead of and club-mate Antoine Griezmann at €123.6m.

Maddison ranks 12th at €112.4m, the highest-ranked midfielder in a list dominated by attackers, while 20 players break the nine-figure barrier, the last being Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku at €100.2m.

Reds’ defensive dominance

Virgil van Dijk, left, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the top-ranked players at their respective positions (John Walton/PA)
Premier League front-runners Liverpool have not reproduced their clean-sheet record from last season but the CIES study still thinks highly of their defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the highest-valued full-back at €110.5m, which ranks him 15th overall and sees him join Maddison as the only non-forwards over €100m.

Virgil Van Dijk is the top-rated centre-back, 29th overall at €92.7m, while Alisson Becker is five places back as the number one goalkeeper at €87.6m.

Forward Roberto Firmino is ranked 14th overall, one place and €1m ahead of Alexander-Arnold. Just behind the young full-back is Richarlison at €104m, providing some solace for rivals Everton.

Changing of the guard

Cristiano Ronaldo, left, and Lionel Messi have dropped down the rankings with age (Martin Rickett/PA)
Age is a significant factor in the rankings. The top 20 players have an average age of just over 24, with Messi the only player over 30 in that section.

Neymar, 27, just sneaks in in 19th at €110.4m, a far cry from his record €222m to France in 2017, while Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, now 34, ranks 49th at €80.3m.

Other young England players to rank highly in the study include Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount at €103.1m and €94.1m respectively, and Tottenham’s Dele Alli at €95.6m.

CIES Football ObservatoryJames MaddisonKylian MbappeLionel MessiLiverpoolPremier LeagueRaheem Sterling

