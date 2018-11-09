Rice admits he is still unsure about his international future

Declan Rice admits he is struggling to make a decision about his international future.

The London born West Ham star has yet to play a competitive game for the Republic of Ireland and is considering switching his allegiance to England.

Rice says he never expected to be in this position, and describes the decision as one of the most difficult he will have to make.

Martin O'Neill is hopeful the 19-year-old will stick with Ireland, but wants Rice to make his mind up by the end of the year.

